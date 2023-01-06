Appraising the tasks before the 7th NDDC Governing board

The formal inauguration of the 7th governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), on January 4, 2023 by the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, has brought to an end years of agitation from opinion leaders, pressure groups and Niger Deltans.

Being a listening government, the Buhari administration had responded to this agitation with reassurances and had included it in a 10-point ministerial workplan for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. Eventually, the inauguration has taken place, however there are tasks before the new Board which include but not limited to a faithful implementation of the recommendations of the report of the Forensic Audit. Besides the findings of the Forensic Audit, Government has received numerous petitions alleging irregularities in employment in the Commission. The new Board will have to look into these allegations of irregular employment from 2019 and follow up on the ongoing personnel audit in the Commission to make sure that all cases of employment during the period under review were in accordance with extant rules and regulations of the Service.

Furthermore, in executing the mandate of the Commission, the Board and Management of the NDDC are to note that in a letter of 29 September 2019 the President had: “(a) Delegated to the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, the powers and duties conferred on the President by section 7(3) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Act” and (b) “Directed the Board and Management of the NDDC to carry out their activities under the supervision of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.” The intent of the President’s letter as quoted above is self-explanatory.

In addition, the new Management Of NDDC is to further note that, it must strictly adhere to the relevant provisions of the extant rules, particularly compliance with procurement thresholds as enshrined in the Public Procurement Act of the nation, and abide by the operating financial regulations to ensure prudence in the management of the limited resources. Every contract above the threshold of Management is to be referred to the Ministerial Tenders Board and the Federal Executive Council. Any breach of contract approval limits will attract severe sanctions.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs further explained the need for Collaboration and partnership with critical stakeholders, beginning with state governments in the region. “We believe both the Ministry and the NDDC must collaborate rather than compete with the state governments in the region to best deliver value to the majority of the people.The collaborative strategy is also the cornerstone of the relationships with community leaders and the oil companies that operate in the region. Through collaboration and partnership with all stakeholders, we will be in a better position to leverage opportunities in the region to expand intervention in health, education, security and build more capacity to diversify the range of economic activities that support livelihoods and guarantee a better standard of living for most people in the region”.

The new NDDC board should from day one key into the implementation of the harmonization of all development plans of all agencies and development partners operating in the Niger Delta region into a Single Integrated Regional Development Plan as a roadmap to accelerated development of the region. “We believe such harmony in development design will deliver the synergy and momentum sorely needed for the rapid transformation”.

They were further urged to shun the impulse for the award of spurious and indiscriminate new contracts, and suggested that the new board instead should focus on the completion of ongoing projects to better serve the people of the region and deliver on the mandate of the NDDC, thereby helping to repair the negative public perception for the Commission.

On its part as the overseeing Ministry, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has assured that it will not relent in providing and availing the Board and the Commission at large with the necessary support and guidance needed for a successful tenure. Accordingly, the Minister has pledged that “we shall organize a retreat for the Board Members, their Aides and Management of the Commission, with the Honourable Minister, Honourable Minister of State and Permanent Secretary in attendance”.

Finally, President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for fulfilling the law and keeping his promise by approving the constitution of the Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 2 (1) of the NDDC (Establishment) Act 2000. This is another prove of his political will and determination to actualize his vision for developing the region.

today we are all witnessing the inauguration of the Board in fulfilment of the President’s promise that he would put in place a New Board for the Commission after the conclusion of the Forensic Audit.

