Apprehension as Abuja pastor brings AK-47 rifle to altar

The presiding pastor of the Abuja chapter of the House on the Rock, Pastor Uche Aigbe, yesterday caused a stir when he mounted the pulpit carrying an AK 47 rifle. The incident took place during the second service, which frequently has a high turnout of the congregation who come from different parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Brandishing the gun, the pastor picked his way to the altar as many members of his congregation exchanged glances trying to understand what was happening. An unflinching Aigbe walked up to the lectern, aware of the tension his action had created, without looking at his worshippers. But as he made an attempt to open his Bible, the preacher looked up and said teasingly, “Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared. “Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people. This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church.”

 

