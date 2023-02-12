Metro & Crime

Apprehension as Abuja pastor brings AK-47 rifle to altar

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The presiding pastor of the Abuja chapter of the House on the Rock, Pastor Uche Aigbe, yesterday caused a stir when he mounted the pulpit carrying an AK 47 rifle.

The incident took place during the second service, which frequently has a high turnout of the congregation who come from different parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Brandishing the gun, the pastor picked his way to the altar as many members of his congregation exchanged glances trying to understand what was happening.

An unflinching Aigbe walked up to the lectern, aware of the tension his action had created, without looking at his worshippers.

But as he made an attempt to open his Bible, the preacher looked up and said teasingly, “Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared.

“Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people. This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church.”

His response threw the entire gathering into a fit of laughter as he continued preaching on “Guarding your hearts from false teachers” and “faith without work is dead.”

It was, however, not known if the gun he brandished was loaded or not.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

1,500 cannabis plants worth £1.5m found in house

Posted on Author Reporter

  A cannabis factory housing about 1,500 plants worth an estimated £1.5m has been found by police investigating suspect electricity use in the West Midlands. The large crop was discovered hidden in an industrial unit in Sutton Coldfield by officers carrying out an electrical warrant on the property shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said. The farm, […]
Metro & Crime

Police may investigate amputee sachet water hawker, Mary Daniels –Odumosu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos State have explained their role in the new twist in the story of an amputee sachet water seller, Mary Daniels, accused of lying in the viral report of her pitiable condition. The state Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, confirmed the presence of the police at the venue of the handing over of Mary […]
Metro & Crime

Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club presents 10-unit toilet facility to Agidingbe school

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anayo Ezugwu As part of its humanitarian service to it’s  communities, Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club International has donated a 10-unit toilet facility with a water gantry system to Agidingbi Primary School Ikeja. The club said the facility will serve pupils and teachers of the school. Speaking at the commissioning and presentation of the facility […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica