Apprehension as armed bandits reportedly infiltrate Kano LG

*Military: ‘We are on top of the situation’

Apprehension has gripped people living in Gwarzo Local Government area of Kano State as reports filtered in of the presence of heavily armed bandits gradually taking over some major towns of the council.
Reports have it that Getso, Kutama and some other neighboring towns are living in fear as bandits were seen moving in and out of the areas.
However, the military has drafted troops to Gwarzo and other towns and villages of the ancient city in a preemptive move as explained by the 3th Motorized Brigade Vukabor Barracks Spokesperson, Capt. Njoko Iriabor.
He said, the military and other sister security agencies are on top of every the situation in Kano and there is no need for people to panic.
Capt. Iriabor said: “You know we are doing routine security operations in and around Kano together with our sister security agencies and our men are everywhere.”
However, the Chairman, Gwarzo Local Government Area Council of Kano State, Engineer Bashir Abdullahi Kutama has ordered the restrictions of vehicular movement from 11pm to 5am in all parts of the LGA to enhance security within the communities of the local government.

Our Reporters

