Apprehension as fire guts tanker, car at bank’s premises in Lagos

Muritala Ayinla

There was apprehension and panic this morning at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Victoria Island when fire gutted a new generation bank, destroying property worth millions of naira.
New Telegraph learnt that a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of diesel and with registration number AKD 637 XP and car,
with registration number AKD 234 FA,
stationed beside it were completely destroyed by the inferno.
It was learnt that the incident occurred when the tanker was dispensing fuel for the uses of generators in the bank premises and inadvertently caught fire.
Speaking on the incident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said: “On arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a fully loaded 33,000 litres diesel tanker with registration AKD 637 XP no. and a car stationed beside it AKD 234 FA were completely ravaged by the fire.
“Investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the tanker was dispensing fuel for the uses of generators in the bank premises and inadvertently caught fire.
“A combined intervention of the emergency responders (LASEMA Response Team, Eko Hotel, LASG fire, UBA Fire Service and Federal fire) were able to arrest the fire and stop it from escalating further in the premises. No loss of life recorded, damping down on going “

