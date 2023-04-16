Apprehension As REC Declares Binani Winner Of Adamawa Rerun

There was palpable apprehension across the state of Adamawa as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa announced that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ashiatu Binani as the winner of the supplementary election on Sunday.

Surprised by Hudu’s action, political stakeholders at the Collation Centre said the REC in a desperate questionable circumstance sneaked into the collation centre around 9:00 am on Sunday morning instead of the scheduled 11:00 am to do the unthinkable.

Hudu announced that incumbent Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the PDP pulled 221,303 votes, adding that Senator Binani of APC got the highest votes without quoting any figure as that of the PDP.

The REC was being flanked by the visiting Commissioner of Police, Director, State Security Directorate, (DSS) and the State Commandant, NSCDC while announcing his purported result, and was openly challenged by a few parties agents present at the collation centre.

Reacting to the development, the former Minister of Health and the PDP agent, Dr Idi Hong described it as “unacceptable impunity ” mated on democracy in Adamawa State.

Addressing the press at the collation centre, Dr Idi Hong said the electoral act and Nigerian laws have defined the officials that should handle election matters saying REC Hudu is not the right man to do the job rather the Returning Officer sent by INEC who is Professor Mohammed Mele

New Telegraph reports that as of 1:00 am on Saturday night, results from ten local government areas collated have shown PDP had 9,145 votes while APC got 6,339 then it officially announced collation of results continues Sunday morning by 11:00 am.

The ten Local Government Areas yet to submit their results are Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Gombi, Toungo, Numan, Mayo Belwa, Guyuk and Girei.

Meanwhile, following the controversial announcement, the Returning Officer Professor Mohammed Mele, REC Barrister Hudu Yunusa and other principal officers are being directed to report at INEC Headquarters Abuja immediately even as the announcement has been declared null and void.