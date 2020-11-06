Metro & Crime

Apprehension as robbers lay siege to Edo

Armed robbers have now shifted attention from residential buildings to choice hotels and guesthouses in Benin, Edo State. On Wednesday, about 3am, a gang of heavily armed men struck at a hotel located about 500 metres from the entrance gate of the Edo State Government House where they robbed about 13 occupants and staff. The manager of the hotel (name withheld) was critically injured and was, as at yesterday, receiving treatment at a private hospital in Benin. Coincidentally, the hotel also shares a fence with the official residence of some officers in the 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Benin.

In the past three weeks, residents have been left at the mercy of robbers who go about their deadly activities from house to house everyday, without any challenge. There have been endless daily accounts of violent robberies as the police are yet to return to the streets.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said yesterday that policemen attached to the command would soon be back on the streets. He said: “The Inspector General of Police visited us yesterday (Wednesday) and he has energised the men. Apart from the IG, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has equally energised the men. So, very soon, you will see that action will start.”

