News Top Stories

Apprehension in Anambra over tribunal’s inability to commence hearing

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka Comment(0)

More than one month after the Anambra Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal venue was transferred to Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the panel is yet to commence its duties. The tribunal, led by Hon Justice D Mohammed, had earlier sat last year to grant an Expate Motion filed by Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Gov-elect, Prof Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the inspection of materials used in the November 6, 2021 election. The tribunal also on that day granted the application of the lawyer to Dr Godwin Maduka of the Accord Party that his petition should be struck out as he was no longer interested in the matter. The panel has not sat again until its transfer to Kwara State and since the transfer, the panel of judges have not sat and even the mandatory pre-hearing conference has not been held as at the time of filing this report. According to the Secretary of the tribunal, Barr. Surjo Gusua, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph, the tribunal is yet to commence hearing, adding that once the panel commences, the public would be informed. Gusua further confirmed that the mandatory 180 days for the tribunal to discharge its duties is still counting from the day the petitions were filed, irrespective of the fact that the tribunal was yet to commence hearing. “From the date the first pe- tition was filed to today, the 180 days is short of about 50 days with only 130 days left for the tribunal to conclude its assignment.”

 

When contacted, Counsel to the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADC) who is also the South East National Vice Chairman, Bar Emeka Agbapuonwu, told this reporter that his party has filed the necessary materials at the tribunal and has visited the new venue in Ilorin, Kwara State, awaiting the hearing on its petition by the tribunal judges. Agbapuonwu however lamented that the challenges being faced by petitioners and their clients were grave and expressed fears that not all the petitioners can continue with the matter.

 

“That was my dear and it is my dear over the relocation of the tribunal venue to Kwara State and I don’t know if everyone that filed petitions at the tribunal would continue, giving the challenges of insecurity and distance from Awka to Kwara State, which is not a direct link because you have to get to Lagos first before going to Ilorin”, he said. The tribunal has 13 petitions to decide on before the expiration of the 180 days which would be some time around May this year before the 90 days for the Court Of Appeal and then the Supreme Court, which is the last bus stop.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo to Youths: Convert negative impact of COVID-19 to opportunities

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerian youths to convert the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to opportunity to come up with innovative thinking towards resolving the numerous challenges. The Vice President, who also educated the youths on the Federal Government’s economic response to pandemic, said that the challenges posed by the pandemic […]
News

FG inaugurates implementation C’ttee for MSMEs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government hasinaugurateda10-man committee to drive the implementationof thevarioussupport schemes for small businessesespeciallyMicro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. The panel, according to a statement released to newsmen yesterday by Tola Johnson, SecretarytotheCommittee & Special Assistant to the President on MSMEs, would soon unveil details of how qualified and targeted Nigerians could […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria has lost over N5trn to import waivers –Minister

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Federal Government has said that the Nation has lost over N5 Trillion on Import Waiver, which forced the Government to resort to borrowing to finance Capital Infrastructural Projects. The State Minister of Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Ikanade Agba, said while Inspecting Nutrik-k Limited a Company that produces Nutritional Foods for Stunted Children […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica