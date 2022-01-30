Apprehension in Anambra over tribunal’s inability to commence hearing

More than one month after the Anambra Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal venue was transferred to Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the panel is yet to commence its duties. The tribunal, led by Hon Justice D Mohammed, had earlier sat last year to grant an Expate Motion filed by Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Gov-elect, Prof Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the inspection of materials used in the November 6, 2021 election. The tribunal also on that day granted the application of the lawyer to Dr Godwin Maduka of the Accord Party that his petition should be struck out as he was no longer interested in the matter. The panel has not sat again until its transfer to Kwara State and since the transfer, the panel of judges have not sat and even the mandatory pre-hearing conference has not been held as at the time of filing this report. According to the Secretary of the tribunal, Barr. Surjo Gusua, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph, the tribunal is yet to commence hearing, adding that once the panel commences, the public would be informed. Gusua further confirmed that the mandatory 180 days for the tribunal to discharge its duties is still counting from the day the petitions were filed, irrespective of the fact that the tribunal was yet to commence hearing. “From the date the first pe- tition was filed to today, the 180 days is short of about 50 days with only 130 days left for the tribunal to conclude its assignment.”

When contacted, Counsel to the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADC) who is also the South East National Vice Chairman, Bar Emeka Agbapuonwu, told this reporter that his party has filed the necessary materials at the tribunal and has visited the new venue in Ilorin, Kwara State, awaiting the hearing on its petition by the tribunal judges. Agbapuonwu however lamented that the challenges being faced by petitioners and their clients were grave and expressed fears that not all the petitioners can continue with the matter.

“That was my dear and it is my dear over the relocation of the tribunal venue to Kwara State and I don’t know if everyone that filed petitions at the tribunal would continue, giving the challenges of insecurity and distance from Awka to Kwara State, which is not a direct link because you have to get to Lagos first before going to Ilorin”, he said. The tribunal has 13 petitions to decide on before the expiration of the 180 days which would be some time around May this year before the 90 days for the Court Of Appeal and then the Supreme Court, which is the last bus stop.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...