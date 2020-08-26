News

Apprentice, 27, defiles 10-year-old girl

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man, Inalegwu Ochekwu, of Otukpo town in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl, Franca.

 

The incident occurred on Saturday. Franca told journalists that Ochekwu defiled her when she was sent to look for her sister. The suspect is said to be an apprentice dry cleaner. She said: “When I went to their shop, to find out whether he saw my sister, the man said no, but as I was going back, the man grabbed me.

 

“As I was shouting, asking what was happening, he used a cloth to cover my mouth and I struggled with him. He pressed me down, tore my clothes and forced himself on me. My body was stained with blood.”

 

A social activist, Mrs. Julie Okoh, who reported the case at Otukpo Divisional Police Station, commended the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Supol Bawa, who she said exhibited zero tolerance for rape cases.

 

commended the DPO for facilitating movement of the victim and the suspect to the state Police Command Headquarters in Makurdi for interrogation. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.

