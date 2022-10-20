News

Approach Bayelsa Assembly for flood funds, ex-commissioner tells Diri

Author Pauline Onyibe

Former Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Daniel Iworiso- Markson has appealed to Governor Douye Diri to increase the flood relief funds allocated to communities affected by the disaster in the Ogbia Local Government Area. He said the money released so far is inadequate to cater for the feeding, medical support and general welfare of victims of the flood, particularly those in the Ayama area such as the Otuokpoti community.

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for 2023 Ogbia Federal Constituency election, said it would be justifiable if the governor approached the House for special funds to be spent on the flood issue, especially the welfare of the victims Iworiso-Markson in a statement yesterday lamented that with the sharing formula, most households could not sustain themselves with the money beyond a day or two, insisting that more money should be made available to the victims.

 

Our Reporters

