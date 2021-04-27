Education

Approval of FUTA’s medical courses excites monarch, community

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE Comment(0)

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the take-off of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programmes for the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

 

The approval of the programmes, which will take off with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session, according to the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Adamu Rasheed, followed the recommendation of the panel of experts from the Commission which carried out resource verification on the university.

 

The Commission, in the letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape and signed by the Director of Academic Planning, Dr. NB Salihu, said: “Resource verification was carried out by a panel of experts on the proposed medical programmes of FUTA with a view to assessing the human and material resources available for their establishment.”

 

The letter reads in part: “I am directed to inform the Vice- Chancellor that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the full time mode of the Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme to be run with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.

 

“The resource verification team visited FUTA in February 2021 to ascertain its level of preparedness for the take-off of the School of Medical Sciences.

 

“After painstaking assessment, the leader of the team Prof. Saliu Yakasai, Provost of College of Medicine, Bayero University Kano (BUK) said he was encouraged by FUTA’s determination towards the takeoff of the school in record time.

 

“He said FUTA was leading the pace among other universities of technology in Nigeria  and that there was no doubt that the establishment of the medical programme and medical school will further place the institution among the foremost universities in the country

