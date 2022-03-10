Approval of hijab for female police officers unconstitutional – Osayande

A retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Parry Osayende, has condemned the approval of hijab for female police officers by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba. Recall that IGP Usman Baba last week approved a new dress code allowing hijab for female officers in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The new dress code also allows female officers to wear stud earrings under their berets or peak caps while in uniform. Osayende, in a press briefing in Benin City, Edo State yesterday described the newly approved uniform code for female police officers in the country as illegal and unconstitutional.

He said: “Though the 1999 Constitution was imposed on Nigerians, the same does not give the IGP the right to wake-up one morning and say that Baba has approved the use of hijab, which is a Muslim mode of dressing for the Nigerian Police. This is not Benin Police, Yoruba Police or Muslim Police, but the Nigerian Police. The constitution of Nigeria is the highest law of the land, and the constitution says that if any other law is at variance with the constitution, that law will be null and void.

