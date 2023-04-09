April 15 Re-run: Ogun Speaker’s camp confident of victory

As the rerun election of the Polling Unit 004 of Ifo 1, Ogun State Constituency comes up on April 15, the camp of the State House of Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Taiwo Oluomo, is confident of victory. This is going by his popularity and acceptability among his people at home as well as the fact that the Unit is popularly called ‘front of Mosque 11.’ The election of the Unit was cancelled on March 18 due to alleged over voting. But before the cancellation, the speaker had been leading with 968 votes. According to checks, all the five wards that make up the Ifo State Constituency 1, are the speaker’s strong hold, hence, his camp’s optimism that, the Saturday re-run will just be a mere formality. The contest is squarely between the Speaker, Oluomo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ifo Ward 3 and Ogundele Okikiola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), from Ifo Ward 1. According to record, there are 1848 registered voters out of which 1596 collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) A chieftain of the All progressives Congress (APC), in the Consistency, Alhaji Murtala Adebukola, confided in the media that, the spirit of the camp is high because of the importance of the speakership slot zoned to the area coupled with the performance of Oluomo in his first term that is going to an end. Adebukola added that, people of Ogun State Central District will prefer Oluomo to return to the seat because of his role in office that facilitated Executive/Legislative harmony that led to rapid development of the state

