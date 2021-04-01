News Top Stories

April NIN deadline: Court bars FG from blocking SIM cards

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

A Federal High Court in Lagos State has barred the Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to National Identity Numbers (NIN) next month. The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy had, through the Nigerian Communications Commission, asked operators to block all SIM cards not linked to NIN by April 6. The deadline had caused many Nigerians to gather at offices of the National Identity Management Commission in disregard of COVID- 19 protocols.

However, a former second National Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association and human rights lawyer, Mr. Monday Ubani, filed an originating motion and asked the court to stop the Nigerian Communications Commission from disconnecting all SIM Cards not linked to NINs.

The first to fourth defendants in the suit are the Federal Government, Attorney General of the Federation, the NCC and the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy. Ubani sought four reliefs, including an order that the two-week ultimatum was inadequate and would not only cause him hardship, but would also infringe on his fundamental right to freedom of speech and right to own property as provided under sections 39(1) and 44(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). He also sought an order of the court extending the deadline.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bishop Nwokolo tasks Obiano on Oraukwu school

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Bishop of the Niger Diocese, Anglican Communion, Dr. Owen Nwokolo and the Old Boys Association of Oraukwu Grammar School, Oraukwu, in Anambra State, have decried dearth of teachers in the school, describing the posting of only nine teachers to the iconic school by the state government was huge joke.   The Bishop and old […]
News

Finally, police nab ‘Bobosky’, notorious Rivers’ kidnapper, gang leader

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

More than a year after the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezewon Wike placed a N30 million bounty on the notorious kidnapper and gang leader, Honest Diigbara, aka Boboski, the police arrested him in the early hours of Saturday alongside his second in command after a gun duel. During the sting operation between the police and […]
News

ASUU berates CONUA over opposition to planned strike in AAU, Ekpoma

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma chapter yesterday berated the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) over its opposition to ASUU strike that commenced on Thursday The Chairman of ASUU Dr Monday Igbafen, in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City urged the general public to disregard Congress […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica