April Showers on Amazon inspiration to shoot another movie, says Bremaud

Sandra Bremaud, CEO of SBEDYNASTY Production and producer of April Showers says her movie’s appearance on Amazon was a delightful surprise after been contacted by Blue Pictures that the new movie made the selection of films to be featured on Amazon as a lot of filmmakers believed Netflix Original as the only destination for movies. Speaking about the inspiration for the movie, the married mother of two, claims society’s lack of appreciation for hardworking, intelligent women who are making giant strides in their fields of work was what galvanised her to undertake the project.

“I felt we aren’t cheering them enough, they are not being celebrated enough but are instead tagged, labelled and stigmatised. Sometimes, you hear people advise wealthy women; “Don’t buy that house, men will run away from you,” or “You are overdue for marriage,” she explains. Bremaud, who first made her name as an astute CEO of Twilight Systems Nigeria Limited, a company focused on the importation of lighting fittings and fixtures, affirms that April Showers on Amazon is all the encouragement she needed to forge ahead and shoot another movie soon.

Speaking of her experience as a producer, she says: “What I have learnt so far is, it doesn’t matter if you are a new or old producer; surrounding yourself with the right team will always play a major role.” Addressing the often-asked question of whether female filmmakers are as good as their male counterparts, she says: “The movie industry is big enough for everyone to thrive in. People should bring in their A-game, and give honour to who honour is due, female or male. Every filmmaker has what works for him or her.”

 

