aptLearn harnesses “endless possibilities in tech” to benefit students 

The impact aptLearn has on the technology community and the larger society is multifold, and it all starts with students and instructors.

With courses designed for the real world, aptLearn provides a global community with access to real-world experts and helps them create a path toward continuous personal and professional advancement.

“We advocate sharing knowledge with everyone, from everyone. We empower a community of varied subject matter experts to share their knowledge with the world by providing a platform that truly welcomes everyone”, stated Akinola Abdulakeem, Co-founder and CEO of aptLearn.

“We think there are experts everywhere, and students need to have the chance to learn from someone who is an accurate reflection of themselves. With this as our guiding principle, we have made a conscious effort to draw on the knowledge of individuals from different backgrounds.”

The platform offers flexibility, support, and the right tools to help students develop a culture of curiosity, and provides for a dedicated customer success team, admin tools, and data analytics that bring transparency and the right level of insights.

“The possibilities are endless. We understand that traditional education is no longer sufficient to provide people with all the knowledge they will need throughout their careers in order to promote talent, expertise, and economic opportunity on a global scale.

Our democratized educational strategy comprises free and reasonably priced courses that support effective outcomes”, Akinola added.

With the rate at which technology is transforming work responsibilities, many in the tech ecosystem will soon be filling positions that may not even exist yet. And aptLearn has always placed a strong emphasis on assisting individuals at all career phases in developing the skills and competencies necessary to thrive in these prospective positions.

With a mission to improve lives through learning, aptLearn is an online learning platform that helps learners gain on-demand tech skills they need to compete in today’s economy and acquire professional certificates at a fraction of the cost and time. Powered by aptLearn Limited, aptLearn is privately held and headquartered in London, UK.

