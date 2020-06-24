News

APWEN reiterates need for more female engineers in Nigeria

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigerian (APWEN), has reiterated the need for women to take the study of engineering seriously in other to explore vast opportunities in the industry. Chairman Enugu State Chapter of APWEN, EngrEvangeline Eko gave the advice yesterday during a mentoring walk held as part of activities to mark the 2020 International Women in Engineering Day with the theme “The Role of Women in Shaping the World.” According to Eko, the field of engineering which had been dominated by the male folk over the years had relegated the female folk to the background.

She said: “Women have always distinguished themselves in whatever roles they are assigned across all fields of endeavour. We have patience and we are always careful to do whatever we are asked to do” she said. “We want to let the whole world know that we exist as women engineers and to most importantly encourage the girl child on the need to take up engineering in various institutions of learning. “We have been into the field for years now and we are doing amazingly well. If we can succeed in the field, other women and young ladies can succeed as well. They must embrace it” she said. “We call on the government, professional bodies and private individuals to support us in our bid to excel encourage the girlchild to take up engineering as a field of study.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Communal crisis: Hausa, Fulani protest arrest, detention by Adamawa police

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Hausa-Fulani community of Tingno in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State has embarked on a protest against the continued arrest and detention of its people. The community was recently engulfed in crisis which resulted in arrests and detention by the police to arrest the situation. This was even as the community claimed to […]
News

Why we didn’t celebrate Oshiomhole’s sack, by Ondo Govt

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Government yesterday described as mischievous a report making the rounds that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state jubilate over the removal of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman by the Court of Appeal. Instead, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo during a press briefing emphasized that […]
News

Biden aide begins forming US presidential transition team

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A close adviser to former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has begun forming a team to oversee the transition if the Democratic presidential candidate wins November’s election and unseats President Donald Trump, according to a statement on Saturday.   Longtime Biden aide Ted Kaufman has recruited six people, including several former Obama administration officials, to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: