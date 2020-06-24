APWEN reiterates need for more female engineers in Nigeria

Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigerian (APWEN), has reiterated the need for women to take the study of engineering seriously in other to explore vast opportunities in the industry. Chairman Enugu State Chapter of APWEN, EngrEvangeline Eko gave the advice yesterday during a mentoring walk held as part of activities to mark the 2020 International Women in Engineering Day with the theme “The Role of Women in Shaping the World.” According to Eko, the field of engineering which had been dominated by the male folk over the years had relegated the female folk to the background.

She said: “Women have always distinguished themselves in whatever roles they are assigned across all fields of endeavour. We have patience and we are always careful to do whatever we are asked to do” she said. “We want to let the whole world know that we exist as women engineers and to most importantly encourage the girl child on the need to take up engineering in various institutions of learning. “We have been into the field for years now and we are doing amazingly well. If we can succeed in the field, other women and young ladies can succeed as well. They must embrace it” she said. “We call on the government, professional bodies and private individuals to support us in our bid to excel encourage the girlchild to take up engineering as a field of study.”

