AQUAFINA brings water no get enemy to life with PadiofLife campaign

Baba Fela Anikulapo’s iconic Water no get enemy track from his 1975 album titled Music is the Weapon remains a popular catchphrase among Nigerians in the 21st century. The track, in its entirety, speaks loudly about the crucial role of water in our daily lives and how humans and water are inseparable. A remarkably interesting line in the song says: “If water kill your child, na water you go use”, an allusion to the fact that even if water caused you havoc, you still cannot avoid using water. Fela, through the hit track, creatively illustrated the strong bond between humans and water.

Forty-seven years after, a brand, through the ingenuity of its handlers, was able to relate this bond to that of true friendship among human beings. Aquafina Water, with the new #PadiofLife campaign, emphasises human relationship with water as true friendship, which every human craves for. Noteworthy is how the campaign got people talking. In different clips of the #PadiofLife campaign, Aquafina brand ambassadors, Nollywood actors, Kate Henshaw, Jemima Osunde, Jide Kene, Munachi Abii and popular Twitter personality, Aproko Doctor, expressed their love for Aquafina wa-ter in a manner they would have done for a true and reliable friend.

The captivating teasers generated reactions and customer engagement across social media platforms and on radio. Social media has over time become an agenda-setter for public discussions, and the #PadiofLife campaign was a notable instance. In one of the high points on Twitter, controversial social media personality, Daniel Regha, gave his usual unsolicited advice with a comment on Kate Henshaw’s video.

The conversation took a life of its own. Hashtag #PadiofLife started trending and thousands of handles latched on to it to share their personal friendship stories. The conversation spiraled offline, as onair radio personalities also made Padi of Life a topic of discussion on their shows. Listeners were given the opportunity to phone-in and give a shout-out to their Padi of Life. In a creative and engaging manner, the campaign has drawn attention to the fact that Aquafina is more than just water. The #Padioflife campaign highlighted Aquafina’s premium brand status, the importance of choosing a brand you can trust. The campaign also explored Aquafina’s ‘Purity Guaranteed’ mantra and the purification process that places Aquafina premium bottled water ahead of the crowd.

