Aquatic Federation plans big for swimming in 2022

The Aquatic Federation of Nigeria has said that Nigerians should expect to see more activities in 2022 stressing that their swimmers would be fully engaged so as to put them in top shape to compete at any international swimming competition.

 

President of the Federation, Chinoye Daphey Aliy who stated this in her New Year message expressed happiness with the modest achievement they were able to achieve in 2021 despite the short period they had last year to work, and with the covid-19 pandemic that stalled most sporting activities all over the world.

 

Nevertheless, Madam Daphey maintained that the Federation is not allowing the challenges of 2021 to distract them in their quest to ensure that Nigerian swimmers get the best of 2022.

 

“Firstly, I want to thank the Almighty God for allowing us to see this 2022. 2021 was not that easy with our swimmers.

 

But thank God all those are gone with 2021 and 2022 provides us with a fresh opportunity to begin afresh, and it is our plan to make judicious use of every week, and month of the year to engage our swimmers,”

 

The Aquatic Federation president revealed that the board would be meeting in early January to roll out their program for the year while assuring that the meeting would definitely come up with decisions that would definitely move Nigeria swimming in the right direction.

 

More so, she maintained that unlike before, Nigeria swimming news would feature more regularly in the news media to enable Nigerians to follow the activities of the Federation and Nigerians swimmers

 

