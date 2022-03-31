Ara unveils platform to promote positive stories about Nigeria

A public relations and integrated communications consulting firm, Chain Reactions Africa, on Wednesday launched a news platform, Goodnews Nigeria, aimed at promoting positive stories about the country.

At the unveiling which also coincided with the 15th anniversary of the firm, tagged, Ara Unstripped, the organisers said the new digital platform will move away from the negativity being portrayed about the country and shed more light on the good things that are happening in all sectors of the nation.

The initiative, which was meant to reposition and disrupt the communications industry positively, also saw the transformation of Chain Reactions Nigeria to Chain Reactions Africa.

According to the managing director of Chain Reactions Africa, Mr Israel Opayemi, the platform is independent of any private or government input, adding that tbe narrative about the country will get a better perception with the platform.

He added that it is a commitment by the company to amplify important and developmental stories that are hidden from the public glare.

Opayemi noted that the company is set to introduce innovations that will help governments and businesses chart a new course in communicating and engaging the society.

He said: “Everything you see in the society, whether

it is people disobeying the traffic laws or people buying a particular product, it is all a product of culture or emerging trend.

” What we’ve done today, as a business, is that we have rededicated ourselves to what we do best which is helping private sector organisations and government interpret trends and culture,” Opayemi said.

He noted further that, “Culture and trends are very powerful and we need to have an organisation helping brands, businesses and government to understand evolving cultures and say this is what we need to do. We have become a culture transformation organisation. If you want to change culture, then you need to start talking to us.

“Today, we also unveiled a predictive tool called ‘the prophet’. What does it do? The prophet helps you to make sense of the past, understand the present and predict the future. This is one of the things we will be helping brands to do. With this, we can predict how Nigerians will vote in 2023.

“The Goodnews Nigeria is a gift from Chain Reactions to Nigerians. What we have done is that we have given our people the platform that will tell the Nigerian story, away from any negativity out there.

“When you go to Goodnews Nigeria, you will never find a single negative story about Nigeria. It will be about positive stories about the progress we are making, in investments, infrastructure, the inflow of foreign direct investment, technological innovation happening in Nigeria and things that Nigerians are doing in entertainment and sport. It has no input from the government. This is just a commitment from us. This is what we want to give back to our country on our 15th anniversary as a business.”

The unveiling, which was a hybrid event, also featured the maiden edition of the Innovation and Tech Trends Summit (ITTS), a Chain Reactions Nigeria proprietary initiative exploring technology and innovation trends and their impact on businesses and lifestyles.

