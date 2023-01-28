Travel & Tourism

Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens registration portal

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

ATM 2023 will feature over 34,000 participants from more than 150 destinations Attendees will explore challenges and opportunities related to sustainable travel Registrants can now book one-to-one meetings with fellow ATM delegates Activities leading to this year’s edition of the annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, which is the 30th edition, have commenced in full bloom, with the opening of the registration portal for the event, which is expected to attract interests from across the globe.

Billed to hold between May 1 and 4 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), tourism and hospitality professionals from around the world can now register to attend the travel show, this is according to the organisers of the event. In line with its theme of; Working Towards Net Zero, the 2023 ATM will offer a forum for industry leaders and policy makers from across the Middle East and beyond to explore challenges and opportunities related to the future of sustainable travel. According to Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director, Middle East, Arabian Travel Market; “We are excited to officially open registration for the 30th edition of ATM, which will shine a spotlight on sustainability within our sector and how regional decision-makers are driving decarbonisation while maximising profitability and enhancing customer experiences.

“This year’s conference programme will feature a huge range of sessions that will explore innovation and best practice related to environmental, social and governance (ESG),” Curtis added. She further noted that; “We expect to welcome more than 34,000 public and private sector travel, tourism and hospitality experts from around the world to ATM 2023 -including over 1,500 exhibitors and representatives from over 150 destinations – making it the perfect platform for relationship- building and knowledge-sharing that will drive tangible, sustainable change.”

The ATM 2023 conference programme is being specifically developed to address sustainability issues across the travel and tourism industry, with commentary from leadership figures representing a variety of sectors such as Destinations, Travel Technology, Aviation, Cruise, Investment, Recruitment, Hotels and Hospitality.

There will also be a number of sessions dedicated to key source markets, including India and Saudi Arabia. In addition, ATM will see the return of the ATM Start-up competition where this year, seven innovative travel start-ups will pitch battle on stage to expert judges and audience as they look to showcase their solution impacting travel sustainability and recovery. Having officially initiated its journey to net zero, the conference programme will explore how innovative sustainable travel trends are likely to evolve, allowing delegates to identify growth strategies within key vertical sectors while providing a platform for regional experts to explore a sustainable future ahead of COP28, which will take place in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai. To mark its 30th annual event, ATM and its organiser RX Global, will unveil a dedicated sustainability pledge comprising 30 goals that will inform the show’s journey towards decarbonisation. In conjunction with sustainability guidelines developed for exhibitors and delegates, this pledge will also help to ensure that this year’s edition of ATM is the most sustainable in history.

The Best Stand Awards will also feature a sustainability category for the first time. Exhibiting organisations will be recognised based on the extent to which they have considered the environmental impact of their stands, as well as their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. ATM 2023 is held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre and its strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as the destination partner, Emirates as the official airline partner, IHG Hotels and Resorts as the official hotel partner and Al Rais Travel as the official DMC partner. The show forms an integral part of Arabian Travel Week, a 10-day long festival of travel and tourism events.

 

