Arabian Travel Market 2023 signs pact with IHG Hotels

Leading international buyers and media attending ATM, to be hosted by hotels across IHG’s brand portfolio Ahead of next year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the organisers of the leading travel and tourism event for inbound and outbound tourism professionals throughout the Middle East, has signed an agreement with IHG Hotels and Resorts, to become its Official Hotel Partner for ATM 2023, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre between May 1 and 4. With this pact, IHG will officially accommodate almost 200 leading international media and key industry buyers from the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Israel, Turkey, India, the GCC, US, Egypt and South Africa. The agreement will enable IHG to showcase it Inter- Continental branded properties in Dubai, as well as voco Hotels, Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts and Hotel Indigo to top industry professionals representing luxury, leisure, MICE and business travel. In addition, IHG will also host the coveted Official ATM Party. The theme of 2023 ATM showcase is; Working Towards Net Zero while RX (Reed Exhibitions), the organiser of ATM, will celebrate its 30th annual event by unveiling a dedicated sustainability pledge, not only to make the ATM 2023 event more sustainable, but to announce 30 long term goals, as ATM works towards Net Zero in line with the RX Global pledge. Commenting on the announcement, Haitham Mattar, IHG’s Managing Director for IMEA, said: “We are pleased to extend our long-term relationship with RX as their hotel partner for Arabian Travel Market 2023. We are especially keen on the show’s theme; Working towards Net Zero; as it is well aligned with IHG’s ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ – our 10-year responsible business agenda focused on our people, planet and communities. “The partnership presents a great opportunity for IHG to showcase the work that we are doing on a series of far-reaching commitments to drive environmental and social change to meet the demand for sustainable stays from millions of our guests around the world. “As a regular global exhibitor with RX, we have experienced great footfall and interest at several of their shows across the world and especially at ATM. The show’s success was especially evident in 2022 as the world returned to meeting face to face, building strong personal networks and long-term business relationships. The show offered a great backdrop for the launch of our new “IHG One Rewards” programme and in 2023 we look forward to delving further into our loyalty offering for the Middle East.” ATM 2022 attracted over 24,000 visitors and hosted over 31,000 participants including 1,600 exhibitors and attendees from 151 countries, across 10 halls at Dubai World Trade Centre. According to the Exhibition Director of ATM, Danielle Curtis: “Arabian Travel Market is committed to the Middle East, which has some of the most ambitious and exciting development plans anywhere in the world. This partnership with IHG presents an ideal opportunity to align one of the region’s leading hospitality groups with our unrivaled event platform. “The Official Hotel Partnership is pivotal to the ongoing success of Arabian Travel Market, and the correlation between attracting quality buyers and delivering a quality host hotel experience has been a major factor in driving interest and guaranteeing the attendance of key travel industry professionals.”

