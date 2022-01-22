Arabian Travel Market changes 2022 dates to accommodate new UAE working week

Reed Exhibitions, which is the organiser of the yearly Arabian Travel Market (ATM), has announced a new date for this year’s event to accommodate the change of working days recently adopted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is the host of the event staged in Dubai.

Following this new development, the four days event will this year open on Monday May 9 spanning Thursday May 12 in line with the UAE’s new Monday-to-Friday working week. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the revised date is also expected to complement international markets, the majority of which also follow the Monday-to-Friday working week. The Exhibition Director for Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, Danielle Curtis, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the global travel and tourism community to the UAE on Monday 9 May, 2022.

Made possible by the UAE’s forward-thinking decision to transition to a 5-day, Monday- to-Friday work week, we are confident ATM 2022’s updated timings will benefit both exhibitors and attendees by offering improved alignment with international markets.” Endorsing ATM’s position, UAE business sentiment is certainly very positive. According to a poll conducted by management consultancy Mercer, overall, 84% of private sector firms welcomed the initiative and 37% would adopt a long-term flexible approach, particularly those with close trading links with other Gulf countries. Now in its 29th year and working in collaboration with the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Economy (DTE), ATM 2022 will feature a broad selection of show highlights. Travel Forward, the leading global event for travel technology, will shine a spotlight on next-generation innovations for tourism and hospitality.

ATM buyer forums and speed networking events will take place during the four days of the show. After joining remotely for ATM 2021, this year will see both the ARIVALDubai@ATM forum and the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) participate live in Dubai for the first time ever.

The dedicated ARIVALDubai@ ATM forum will cover current and future trends for tour operators and attractions, focusing on growing business through marketing, technology, distribution, thought leadership and executive-level connections. GBTA, the world’s premier business travel and meetings trade organisation, will deliver the latest business travel content, research and education to help drive the sector’s ongoing recovery and support growth in business travel.

ATM will play an integral role in the Arabian Travel Week (9-19 May), a festival of events dedicated to enabling travel professionals from all over the world to collaborate and shape the recovery of the Middle East travel industry through exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events. The UAE remains one of the most COVID-19 secure countries on the planet, with consistently low case rates and robust measures to ensure tourists’ safety at every stage of their visit, from arrival to departure. Like its neighbouring emirates, Dubai is committed to maintaining the highest hygiene and safety standards. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has endorsed its pandemic management, awarding the city a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp.

