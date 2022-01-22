Travel & Tourism

Arabian Travel Market changes 2022 dates to accommodate new UAE working week

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Reed Exhibitions, which is the organiser of the yearly Arabian Travel Market (ATM), has announced a new date for this year’s event to accommodate the change of working days recently adopted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is the host of the event staged in Dubai.

Following this new development, the four days event will this year open on Monday May 9 spanning Thursday May 12 in line with the UAE’s new Monday-to-Friday working week. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the revised date is also expected to complement international markets, the majority of which also follow the Monday-to-Friday working week. The Exhibition Director for Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, Danielle Curtis, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the global travel and tourism community to the UAE on Monday 9 May, 2022.

Made possible by the UAE’s forward-thinking decision to transition to a 5-day, Monday- to-Friday work week, we are confident ATM 2022’s updated timings will benefit both exhibitors and attendees by offering improved alignment with international markets.” Endorsing ATM’s position, UAE business sentiment is certainly very positive. According to a poll conducted by management consultancy Mercer, overall, 84% of private sector firms welcomed the initiative and 37% would adopt a long-term flexible approach, particularly those with close trading links with other Gulf countries. Now in its 29th year and working in collaboration with the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Economy (DTE), ATM 2022 will feature a broad selection of show highlights. Travel Forward, the leading global event for travel technology, will shine a spotlight on next-generation innovations for tourism and hospitality.

ATM buyer forums and speed networking events will take place during the four days of the show. After joining remotely for ATM 2021, this year will see both the ARIVALDubai@ATM forum and the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) participate live in Dubai for the first time ever.

The dedicated ARIVALDubai@ ATM forum will cover current and future trends for tour operators and attractions, focusing on growing business through marketing, technology, distribution, thought leadership and executive-level connections. GBTA, the world’s premier business travel and meetings trade organisation, will deliver the latest business travel content, research and education to help drive the sector’s ongoing recovery and support growth in business travel.

ATM will play an integral role in the Arabian Travel Week (9-19 May), a festival of events dedicated to enabling travel professionals from all over the world to collaborate and shape the recovery of the Middle East travel industry through exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events. The UAE remains one of the most COVID-19 secure countries on the planet, with consistently low case rates and robust measures to ensure tourists’ safety at every stage of their visit, from arrival to departure. Like its neighbouring emirates, Dubai is committed to maintaining the highest hygiene and safety standards. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has endorsed its pandemic management, awarding the city a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Zanzibar to fine tourist $700 for violation of dress code

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The government of Zanzibar has announced a mandatory dress code for tourists visiting the country, with offender to be fined $700 and above depending on the severity of the violence of the dress code. This, according to the authority is to curb indecent dressing and attract strict adherence to the culture and religious values of […]
Travel & Tourism

Radison Hotel Group unfolds new brand, 10 signings in Q3 of 2020

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Business appears to be booming for Radisson Hotel Group as it recently unfolded a new brand, Radisson Individuals and 10 new signings in the third quarter of 2020. Radisson Individuals is a conversion brand that offers independent hotels and local, regional chains the opportunity to be part of the global Radisson Hotel Group platform, benefit […]
Travel & Tourism

Awori Tourism Board signs MoU with NIHOTOUR on tourism training institute

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has highlighted the key role continuous training and upgrade of personnel play in delivering quality service in hospitality business. Kangiwa, who was represented by the institute’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Ahmed Mohammed Sule, made this known at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica