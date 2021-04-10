Arabian Travel Market to focus on recovery of Middle East tourism

As global tourism seeks recovery elixir, the organisers of the annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, Reed Exhibitions, has announced May 16 and 26 as dates for hosting of this year’s event, with the theme: A new dawn for travel and tourism. According to the organisers, the travel trade event, which is expected to focus on the recovery of Middle East, according to the Exhibition Director, Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, Danielle Curtis, dedicated to professionals across the globe.

“This week-long festival of events is dedicated to travel professionals from all over world, to collaborate and shape the recovery of the Middle East travel industry, through exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events,” she said. Adding that: “Essentially, Arabian Travel Week will provide a pivotal platform for the region’s travel and tourism industry, whether participating in-person at the events or virtually, over the course of 10 days – it will put a spotlight on Dubai, the UAE, GCC and of course the wider MENA region’s tourism sector,” she added.

Now in its 28th year and working in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), ATM 2021 will play an integral role in Arabian Travel Week. The gathering, which was only staged online last year due to COVID – 19, is this year planned as both live and online event.

“There will be a whole host of in-person seminars on ATM’s show floor specifically designed to support, inspire and innovate all travel and tourism professionals, looking at the latest trends in technology, sustainability and profiling the next generation of global travellers,” said Curtis. There will also be an array of high-profile keynote speakers and world-class technology experts lined up for the Travel Forward Theatre, providing industry-leading insights and discussing the latest technologies and trends that will shape the future of travel. Other notable features of Arabian Travel Week and in-person at ATM include: ILTM Arabia 2021, buyer forums with networking dedicated to key source markets, including Saudi Arabia, India and China, a hotel summit, the responsible tourism programme and the International Tourism and Investment Conference (ITIC) summit.

The Group CEO, ITIC and Invest Tourism Limited, Ibrahim Ayoub, said: "We are delighted to host in partnership with ATM, our ITIC Middle East Tourism Investment Summits, in-person on Wednesday, May 19 and followed by our virtual summit, a week later on Thursday, May 27.

‘‘We will bring together hospitality, tourism and financial services leaders to discuss how the Middle East’s travel and tourism industry can position their businesses to be ready for the post COVID-19 recovery, through instituting and making strategic investments to rebuild the sector.” To complement the four-day in-person show, for the first time, a new hybrid format will mean a virtual ATM running a week after to reach a wider audience than ever before. ATM Virtual, which made its debut last year, proved to be a resounding success attracting 12,000 online attendees from 140 countries.

“It is imperative that we include a virtual element to Arabian Travel Week because many industry professionals from around the world, may not be able to attend the in-person event for 2021. “Indeed, it would also be impossible for us, at this moment in time, to even begin to speculate on how effective the vaccine rollout will be and subsequently when governments around the world will start to withdraw their travel restrictions,” said Curtis. ATM Virtual will feature comprehensive webinars, live conference sessions, roundtables, speed networking events, virtual digital influencers’ speed networking session, one-to-one meetings, destination briefings, as well as facilitating new connections and offering a wide range of online business opportunities.

