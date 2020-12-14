News

Arabic language forging global alliance, unity –FG

The Federal Government said Arabic language is forging alliance and unity among disparate racial and ethnic communities and nations.

 

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at an Arabic language workshop to mark the United Nations 2020 World Arabic Day hosted by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja yesterday, said the language had proven to be a veritable tool in global efforts at the realisation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

 

Mohammed in a statement by Segun Adeyemi noted that SDGs numbers 1 to 5 had focused on eradication of poverty and hunger, promotion of human welfare as well as quality education and gender equality.

 

According to Muhammed, Arabic Language being spoken by the Shuwa- Arabs, an ethnic stock in the northeast of the country with cultural and historical affiliation to the wider Baqqara tribe in East Africa, served as the storehouse of the nation’s history and indeed that of Africa,

 

He said: “In other words, Arabic language is one of the ancient andearliest-known languages to mankind.

