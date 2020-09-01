Metro & Crime

Arabic teacher, another defile 15-year-old girl in Ogun

Posted on Author Femi Adeleke ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

Police have arrested an Arabic and Islamic teacher, Ismaila Saheed, and another man, Toliha Sabith, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl (name withheld) in Ogun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement yesterday that the incident occurred at Imedu- Nla area of Mowe.

 

The suspects, Oyeyemi said, were arrested following a report by the victim at the Redemption Camp Police Station in Mowe area of the state. The PPRO said the victim told the police that Sabith (20) forcibly had carnal knowledge of her on Tuesday, August 25 and she went to her Arabic and Islamic teacher, Saheed, to inform him of the incident.

 

He said: “Having listened to her ordeal, the Arabic teacher, 38 years, told her that she might have been impregnated by Sabith and he offered to help her remove the said pregnancy.

 

“But surprisingly, instead of removing the imaginary pregnancy, he also took advantage of her by raping her, after which he inserted a sharp object into her private part, causing her a serious vaginal injury.

 

“Upon the report, the DPO Redemption Camp Division, SP Bala Yakubu,  detailed his detectives to go after the two suspects and they were both apprehended on Friday, August 28.”

 

Oyeyemi added that the suspects had confessed to committing the crime while the victim was currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

 

The PPRO disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had directed that the suspects be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

 

Ajogun, who described the suspects as “animals in human skin,” appealed to parents to always be concerned about the well being of their children, especially thefemale onessoasnottomaketheman easy prey for those “predators in human skin”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Man rapes ‘mentally-challenged’ woman

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court yesterday remanded a 29-year-old man, Olaleye Ayo, at the Correctional Centre for alleged rape. The police prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 29 in Ado-Ekiti. She alleged that the defendant raped a 29-year-old mentally- challenged woman. Ikebuilo also said the victim, […]
Metro & Crime

Presidential Task Team: 80% of Apapa’s restoration expected by December, 2020

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Concerned by the lingering transportation challenges on Tin-Can-Mile 2 axis of Apapa, the Executive Vice Chairman, Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa environ, Comrade Kayode Opeifa has said that most of the issues responsible for the slow movement into the port will be resolved by December, 2020. The Task Team […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged defilement: Abia community hands over man to police an to police

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Community leaders in Umuiye Umumba Nsirimo autonomous community in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State have handed over a man, Mr. Okwubunka Nwosueke, to the police for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old niece.   Narrating the incident to New Telegraph, one of the the community heads of Nsirimo, Chief Michael Irom, said when the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: