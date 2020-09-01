Arabic teacher, another defile 15-year-old girl in Ogun

Police have arrested an Arabic and Islamic teacher, Ismaila Saheed, and another man, Toliha Sabith, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl (name withheld) in Ogun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement yesterday that the incident occurred at Imedu- Nla area of Mowe.

The suspects, Oyeyemi said, were arrested following a report by the victim at the Redemption Camp Police Station in Mowe area of the state. The PPRO said the victim told the police that Sabith (20) forcibly had carnal knowledge of her on Tuesday, August 25 and she went to her Arabic and Islamic teacher, Saheed, to inform him of the incident.

He said: “Having listened to her ordeal, the Arabic teacher, 38 years, told her that she might have been impregnated by Sabith and he offered to help her remove the said pregnancy.

“But surprisingly, instead of removing the imaginary pregnancy, he also took advantage of her by raping her, after which he inserted a sharp object into her private part, causing her a serious vaginal injury.

“Upon the report, the DPO Redemption Camp Division, SP Bala Yakubu, detailed his detectives to go after the two suspects and they were both apprehended on Friday, August 28.”

Oyeyemi added that the suspects had confessed to committing the crime while the victim was currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The PPRO disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had directed that the suspects be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Ajogun, who described the suspects as “animals in human skin,” appealed to parents to always be concerned about the well being of their children, especially thefemale onessoasnottomaketheman easy prey for those “predators in human skin”.

