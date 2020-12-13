Aradhe festival: We want to unite our sons, daughters – Organisers

Taiwo Jimoh

The organisers of the Aradhe Cultural Day, which holds in Isiko community of Delta State have said the festival is being organised in order to foster unity among the sons and daughters of the town.

The annual festival is also to promote the cultural heritage of Aradhe community.

According to the Planning Committee Chairman, Mr. Peter Agha in a statement yesterday, they want to used the festival as a unifying factor to bring sons and daughters of the community together under one umbrella.

“The festival is also to promote our heritage attires and to encourage sons and daughters of Aradhe in diaspora to visit home and participate in the development of the town.”

He added: “One of the cardinal objectives of the festival is to encourage our youths to participate in the festival and to also pass the baton over to them so that they can continue even when we are no more,

“We want them to see the importance of coming home and to develop our town to an enviable position, and to also promote the cultural heritage of our ancestral home. Because we have no other place we can call home, your home is your home.”

Agha said this year’s festival will take place on December 31 at Aradhe town.

Like this: Like Loading...