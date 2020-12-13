Metro & Crime

Aradhe festival: We want to unite our sons, daughters – Organisers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Taiwo Jimoh

The organisers of the Aradhe Cultural Day, which holds in Isiko community of Delta State have said the festival is being organised in order to foster unity among the sons and daughters of the town.
The annual festival is also to promote the cultural heritage of Aradhe community.
According to the Planning Committee Chairman, Mr. Peter Agha in a statement yesterday, they want to used the festival as a unifying factor to bring sons and daughters of the community together under one umbrella.
“The festival is also to promote our heritage attires and to encourage sons and daughters of Aradhe in diaspora to visit home and participate in the development of the town.”
He added: “One of the cardinal objectives of the festival is to encourage our youths to participate in the festival and to also pass the baton over to them so that they can continue even when we are no more,
“We want them to see the importance of coming home and to develop our town to an enviable position, and to also promote the cultural heritage of our ancestral home. Because we have no other place we can call home, your home is your home.”
Agha said this year’s festival will take place on December 31 at Aradhe town.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

EFCC rearraigns businessman over alleged €40,000 visa fraud

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday re-arraigned one Abiodun Abiola Sodiq before an Ikeja Special Offences Court over an alleged €40,000 visa fraud. Sodiq was docked on a seven-count charges bordering on fraud, forgery and conspiracy before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo. The EFCC alleged that the defendant defrauded a businessman, Babatunde Emmanuel, of the […]
Metro & Crime

Police probe alleged murder of mother, 2 kids in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the command had begun investigation into the alleged murder of an 85-year-old grandmother and her two grand-children at a village in Nnewi. Mohammed stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Friday, adding that the incident happened at Okpuneze-Uruagu Village […]
Metro & Crime

Makinde felicitates Adelabu at 50, as Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola inaugurate projects in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Sunday congratulated Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on his 50th birthday anniversary, just as Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun are billed to inaugurate the multi billion housing and hospitality projects built by the celebrant on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: