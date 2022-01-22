Aradhe Festival: We’re reviving our cultural heritage, economy – Omakopia

The sleeping community of Aradhe in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State ended 2021 on a celebratory note as it came alive with courful ceremony during its annual cultural festival, tagged: Aradhe Cultural Festival. The festival attracted sons and daughters of Aradhe, including the aged and young ones, as well as visitors from across the state and other parts of the country, to the agrarian community.

The celebration is seen by the people as a time of great socio-cultural event and communal feast. Spanning several days, the festival was heralded with a football match and thereafter a seminar where the youths of Aradhe where taken through series of entrepreneurial lectures. They were challenged on productivity and advised to shun criminal activities and be good ambassadors of the community. Some of the youths were also empowered with different working tools in order to enable them start one business and the other so as to impact on their community and the society at large.

The organisers of the event said the festival was to foster unity among the sons and daughters of the town and to also promote the cultural heritage of the people as well as preserve its local dialect from going extinct. According to the Chairman of the planning committee of the festival, Mr. Omakopia Felix, the festival is focused on reviving the socio-economy and cultural heritage of the people among others. “We want to use the cultural festival for the revival of our heritage, the economic survival of Aradhe through cultural tourism and our local food for outsiders to see and emulate,” Omakopia said. Part of the plan of organising the festival was also to encourage their youths who have not been visiting to see the need to do so, especially those in the Diaspora. “Cultural festivals of such nature are basically to foster unity among our children in order for them to see themselves as one big family even if they meet outside Aradhe. ”It is also to bring peace. We also have some people who are not from Aradhe who came to celebrate with us, especially those from Elu, Ozoro, Ughelli and Ogidi.

They came to join us in the celebration because we are hospitable people and friendly community.” Meanwhile, Peter Ighoro, who was one of the sponsors of the festival, revealed that festival promotes unity as it is an occasion for celebration and feasting by the people. The National President of Isoko Youths, Comrade Ovia Omakpo, said they have united the youths of Isoko nation and they would continue to unite them through the festival because they have no other place they can call home than Aradhe. It was also an evenue for masquerades of different colours, sizes and other traditional dance groups to entertain the quests and the residents of the community, while local musicians were also on ground to entertain and add colours to the festival. Some traders both from Aradhe and other communities used the festival to make brisks business.

