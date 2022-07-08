Islam

Arafat: One million pilgrims assemble as Hajj rites reach high point

Posted on

No fewer than 1 million Muslim pilgrims performing the 2022 Hajj will be on Mount Arafat today near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Newe Telegraph gathered that one million pilgrims are climbing Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia, which signifies the high point of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Rituals on Mount Arafat, where Prophet Muhammad was reputed to have delivered his final sermon over 1,400 years ago, are part of the final leg of the annual hajj.

The 2022 Hajj exercise is globally seen as significant because many countries weren’t allowed to participate in the 2020 and 2021 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which claimed hundreds of thousands of lives across the globe. Hence, following the decision of Saudi Arabia to allow other countries to participate in this year’s Hajj, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the largest percentage of the participation will be for pilgrims coming from outside Saudi Arabia, adding that all countries are allowed to participate in Hajj without any exception.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Hisham Saed, who disclosed in an interview with Al-Arabariya, said that the decision to set aside the largest percentage of Hajj for pilgrims from abroad is to give them the opportunity, especially after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, despite the plan to set aside the largest percentage of Hajj for pilgrims from abroad, millions of intending pilgrims couldn’t perform this year’s Hajj due to the reduction in the quotas allocated to each country for the number of pilgrims, which is a ratio of one to a thousand. To perform Hajj this year, citizens and residents were required to complete three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Saudi Arabian authorities also insisted that pilgrims must have completed the three doses of the vaccine.

The authorities also restricted the Hajj to those who are under 65 years old and have received approved COVID-19 vaccinations by the Saudi Ministry of Health. It also directed pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to the Kingdom. With the restrictions, several intending pilgrims among Nigerians were disappointed while thousands couldn’t realize their dream of performing the crucial pillar of Islam.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

