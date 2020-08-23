News

Aragbiji lauds Oyetola on healthcare, Osogbo-Kelebe-Iragbiji Road

The Aragbiji of Iragbijiland, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayorinde Olabomi (Odundun IV) along with members of his royal council on Friday paid a thank you visit to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

 

The Aragbiji commended the Governor for finally approving the construction of the Osogbo- Iragbiji- Kelebe road which construction has since commenced.

 

The Aragbiji, who was accompanied by his chiefs including Baba Kekere, Iyalode, Balogun, Obaale and Olukotun of Iragbijiland, said that the Osogbo-Kelebe- Iragbiji Road had been abandoned for a very long time, making life difficult for residents, especially farmers.

 

“The Osogbo-Iragbiji- Kelebe road has long been abandoned. Our people suffered. Our farmers lost millions of naira because it was difficult to get their produce to the cities and markets.

 

But today Governor Oyetola has wiped away our tears. Our travel time will be reduced to 10 minutes when this road is commissioned.

 

That’s why we are here to express our gratitude and to encourage the Governor to do more,” the Aragbiji said. Oba Olabomi also lauded the governor on the revitalization of Primary Health Centres across the 332 wards in the state.

 

He said the rehabilitation was not just about structural improvements but one that has brought about a drastic reduction in the tally of avoidable maternal deaths.

