Araloba Season 14: Creative engagement of The Dancer and the Poet

The Dancer And The Poet” is set for virtual presentation as the highpoint of performances for Araloba Season 14, celebrating Theatre Centrik @21, which is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 27th of August, 2020. The piece is a rich presentation of poetry is an expression of dance in lines, rhymes and rhythms, presented to you by Theatre Centrik, written by Oluwabiyi Anthony Boyede Greenlyte and Agnes Olayemi Johnson GreenBlack. “The Dancer and the Poet is a captivating,enthralling performance that won’t just extol the relevance of poetry in dance and vice versa but further enunciate the pre-existing love affair between both genres of art,” says Anthony Boyede Greenlyte, the founder and Artistic Director of Theatre Centrik.

Featuring in The Dancer And The Poet”, directed by Oluwabiyi Anthony Boyede Greenlyte and Kingsley Bassey ksb Greenpath. Dance choreographed by Alimat Omotayo Alabi Greenarrow and Segun Kasali Greenfire, other notable artistes such as Patrick Okpara, Lawal Ranti, Oluewu Abiola, Ogundele Abigail, Olawale Ridwan Cyracus Favor, Aloyinlapa Rokeeb (Ayandiwura) and Evans Badu of Amamere Folk Music ‘n’ Dance Ensemble (Ghana) Produced by Mr And Mrs Boyede. “We dance to the spoken words and lines, the hustling and bustling of our daily activities,songs of the deepest memories from our heart.”

Araloba Season 14, he added, is cultural festival initiative driven by the fact that cultural industry in Nigeria has grown to become a roller coaster with a breathtaking speed. “Culture in Nigeria is not only about celluloid or the big screen but, principally videos but in terms of high-end technical inputs, versatility of its practioner and the alluring frontiers of scenic wonders that punctuate the Culturing destinations, the industry has become an enigma calling for greater revelation and understanding.

“The fact therefore, is that there is a yawning need to showcase this versatile and infectious industry in an upbeat way to reveal its professional edges, its prospects and various other opportunities that abound therein; in terms of visual experience, information and entertainment that will wheel the cultural promotion of the Nigerian African people,” he said. According to him, the aim and objective of the festival include, to be a unifying factor culturally and further foster unity amongst the people; to engage upcoming cultural and tourism administrators/practitioners in a positive and productive use of their talents, especially at this period; to reform the image, ethics and moral practice through culture in the states as a tool for positive change and development; to train and encourage our tomorrow’s leaders the ways and prospects in our cultural values while still young; to attract multi-national to the states in order to experience and know about the cultural diversity of Nigeria; to also stand as a repertoire as it harnesses the nations cultural endowment and monument; and to encourage creativity amongst the youth of all communities starting with Lagos which is the capital and cultural Centre of Nigeria, as well as to project our rich cultural heritage of Lagos.

