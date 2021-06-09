News

Arapaja reconciles with Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has commended the on-going reconciliation exercise within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed his willingness to support every action that will move the party forward.

Fayose made the remark yesterday in Lagos when the new executive of the PDP in the South-West, led by its Zonal Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, paid him a courtesy visit, thanking the latter and his team for the visit. Arapaja, whose team included the Zonal General Secretary, Hon. Rahmon Owokoniran, Chief Mrs. Bose Adedibu, South-West Women Leader, Gbenga Kukoyi, South-West Legal Adviser, Mr. Rasaq Adewoyin,and Engr. Adedeji Doherty, Chairman PDP Lagos State, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, former South-West Secretary, Hon. Prince Daisi Akintan, thanked Fayose for welcoming the new executive, adding that they were all winners of the PDP South West Congress that took place in April 2021. Arapaja said peace and unity of PDP was paramount to him and his executive, adding that it was necessary to move forward in preparation for elections in 2023. Speaking at the event, he said: “On behalf of the himself and the executive the PDP regional scribe, Owokoniran added that they were all pleased with the new development, not only because is it a step in the right direction, but an assurance that PDP will surely be in the position to rescue Nigeria from sinking further come 2023.

