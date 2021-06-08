Arapaja reconciles with Fayose

Politics

Biyi Adegoroye

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has commended the ongoing reconciliation within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed his willingness to support every action that will move the party forward.
Fayose made the remarks on Tuesday in Lagos when the new executive of the PDP in the South-West, led by its Zonal Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja paid him a courtesy visit and thanked the latter and his team for the visit.
Arapaja, whose team included the Zonal General Secretary,  Hon. Rahmon Owokoniran, Chief Mrs Bose Adedibu, South West Woman Leader, Barr. Gbenga Kukoyi, SW Legal Adviser, Mr Rasaq Adewoyin, and  Engr. Adedeji Doherty, Chairman PDP Lagos State, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, former SW Secretary, Hon. Prince Daisi Akintan, thanked Fayose for welcoming the new executive, adding that they are all winners of the PDP South West Congress that took place in April 2021.
Arapaja said that peace and unity of PDP was paramount to him and his executive, adding that it was necessary to move forward in preparation for elections come 2023.
Speaking at the event, on behalf of the himself and the executive the PDP regional Scribe, Owokoniran added that they were all pleased with the new development, not only because is it a step in the right direction but an assurance that PDP will surely be in the position to rescue Nigeria from sinking further come 2023.
Recall that the last zonal election of the party was mired by controversies as Fayose and Governor Seyi Makinde supported Dr. Eddy Olafeso and Arapaja respectively for the chairmanship position, an action which polarized the party.
With the reconciliation visit Tuesday, Owokoniran said he was excited that the party now presents a common front to move ahead as a united family in the zone.
The meeting had in attendance Ambassador Arapaja, former Governor Ayodele Fayose, Hon. Rahmon Owokoniran, Zonal Secretary, Chief Mrs. Bose Adedibu SW Woman Leader, Barr. Gbenga Kukoyi, SW Legal Adviser, Mr. Rasaq Adewoyin, SW Financial Secretary, Chief Olusanya Atofarati, SW Publicity Secretary, Engr. Adedeji Doherty, Chairman PDP Lagos State, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Former SW Secretary, Hon. Prince Daisi Akintan, former Caretaker SW zonal Secretary, Mrs Funmilayo Ogun, former member SW caretaker committee among others.

