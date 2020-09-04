Araraume emerges Imo North senatorial candidate

Following two different primaries in two different locations, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume emerged victorious in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the Imo North Senatorial by-election held yesterday. However, Araraume was declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the Imo North senatorial by-election yesterday.

Two factions of the party held parallel primaries across the six local government areas in the district to produce candidates for the senatorial by-election. A faction of the party backed by Araraume and Senator Rochas Okorocha held direct primaries in which Araraume emerged victorious. Araraume’s declaration was made by the chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee for Imo North, Umar Gana Nguma. According to Nguma, Araraume scored the highest votes of 22,944 votes while Chidinma Uwajumogu came a distant second with 3,757 votes.

Nguma also announced votes scored by other aspirants to include, Mark Uchendu, 1, 877; Frank Ibezim, 1, 216 and Athan Achonu, 934 votes. Others were Matthew Omegara, 698; Acho Ihim, 212; Bright Nwachukwu, 126; Eze Okoro, 53 and Uchenna Uchewuba, 51 votes. He disclosed that the number of registered voters were 37, 228 while the number of total votes cast was 32,464.

