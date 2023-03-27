News

Ararume debunks seeking LP’s Imo guber ticket

Director of Trade and Economic Affairs (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC), Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, has debunked seeking the ticket of the Labour Party ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State. Araraume described as “mischievous and fake” the list of Labour Party governorship aspirants, making rounds in a section of the media wherein his name was included as having picked the expression of interest form to run for the office of governor in Imo state, under the Labour Party (LP).

“The fake aspirants list under the Imo state Labour Party is a fabrication and the work of mischief makers, who are bent on using his name to score cheap political victory. We hereby advise that the said list be disregarded as the story is not the true representation of facts on ground,” he said. Arararaume stated that he is still a bonafide member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and not a member of Labour Party. According to him, he has not picked or paid for any nomination form from Labour Party and does not intent to do so now or later in this dispensation.

