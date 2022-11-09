Ararume slams N100bn suit on Buhari over alleged unlawful removal of as NNPC Chair

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume Wednesday slammed a N100 billion suit on President Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over alleged unlawful removal as a non-Executive Chairman of the newly Incorporated Nigeria National Petroleum Company, (NNPC).

Ararume is claiming the huge sum from the President Buhari-led Federal Government as damages caused him in the alleged unlawful and unconstitutional ways and manner he was removed as the NNPC Chief after using his name to incorporate the entity.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/691/2022 was instituted on his behalf by a group of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) comprising Chief Chris Uche, Ahmed Raji, Mahmud Magaji, Ogwu James Onoja, K.C Nwufor and Gordy Uche.

In the suit, Ararume formulated four issues for determination by the court among which was whether in view of the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the NNPC, Companies and Allied Matters Act 2010 and the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the office of the non-Executive Chairman is not governed and regulated by the stated provisions of the law.

He is also asking the court to determine whether by the interpretation of section 63 (3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the President can lawfully remove him as non-Executive Chairman of the NNPC for any reason outside the provisions of the law.

