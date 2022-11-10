Ararume sues Buhari for unlawful removal as NNPC chair

Former representative of Imo North in the Senate, Ifeanyi Ararume, yesterday slammed a N100 billion suit on President Muhammadu Buhari at a Federal High Court in Abuja challenging his “unlawful removal” as non-Executive Chairman of the newly Incorporated Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC). Senator Ararume’s appointment as the chairman of the corporation’s board in 2021 was later overturned by the Federal Government in favour of Margaret Chuba Okadigbo.

The Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) chief is claiming the money from the Federal Government as damages caused him in the alleged unlawful and unconstitutional manner he was removed as the NNPC Chairman after using his name to incorporate the entity.

The suit was instituted on his behalf by a group of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) comprising Chief Chris Uche, Ahmed Raji, Mahmud Magaji, Ogwu James Onoja, K.C Nwufor and Gordy Uche. In the suit, Ararume formulated four issues for determination by the court among which was whether, in view of the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the NNPC, Companies and Allied Matters Act 2010 and the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the office of the non- Executive Chairman is not governed and regulated by the stated provisions of the law. He is also asking the court to determine whether, by the interpretation of Section 63 (3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the President can lawfully remove him as non-Executive Chairman of the NNPC for any reason outside the provisions of the law.

He also wants the court to determine whether Buhari can sack him without compliance with expressly stated provisions of the Articles of Memorandum of Association of the Company, section 63 (3) of the PIA Act 2021 and section 288 of the CAMA Act 2020. Also listed for determination is whether his purported removal vide letter of January 17, 2022, without compliance with expressly stated provisions of the law is not wrongful, illegal, null and void and of no legal consequence whatsoever. Upon determining the is-sues in his favour, the plaintiff wants the court to declare that his non-Executive Chairman of the NNPC is exclusively governed and regulated by CAMA 2020, PIA Act 2021 and Memorandum of Association of the Company.

A declaration that by the provisions of section 63 (3) of the PIA Act, CAMA Act and Memorandum of Association of the NNPC, the President cannot by will remove him from office as non-Executive Chairman without following due process of the law. Ararume therefore prayed for an order of the court setting aside his removal by Buhari vide letter of January 17, 2022, with reference number SGF.3V111/86. He also sought an order of the court reinstating him forthwith and restoring him to the office with all the appurtenant rights and privileges of the office of the NNPC non-Executive Chairman.

The plaintiff further demanded the nullification and setting aside of all decisions and resolutions of the NNPC Board had made in his absence from January 17, 2022, till date and another order restraining the defendants from removing his name as Director of the Company. Ararume asserted that he was not guilty of any preconditions for removal and was never declared bankrupt or adjudged medically unfit for the job. Based on the unlawful act of the defendant, the plaintiff said that the action has fuelled public suspicion and rumours against his person. Subsequently, Ararume asserted that he has suffered the loss of credibility and goodwill, untold emotional, mental and psychological trauma and public humiliation, degradation and embarrassment by his purported removal by Buhari. He therefore prayed the court to award him N100 billion in compensation and to order his return to office in line with the letter and conditions of his appointment. At yesterday’s proceedings, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) be joined as a party following no objection from Chris Uche (SAN) who stood for Ararume and Alhasan Shuaib, who represented Buhari. Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed December 15 for further mention in the suit and ordered that the amended originating summons be served on parties before the adjourned date.

