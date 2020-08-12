Business

ARC, Africa CDC, partner on COVID-19 modelling tool

he African Risk Capacity (ARC) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have launched two COVID-19 modelling tools for Africa: “COVID-19 Potential Outcomes Scenarios and COVID-19 Spread Simulation Tool for Africa.”

 

 

In a statement, the organisations said the tools would help African Union (AU) Member States in evaluating the potential magnitude of COVID-19 in their countries and in making decision on appropriate response to mitigate the risks.

 

“Specifically, COVID-19 Potential Outcomes Scenarios will help in modelling the potential impact of the outbreak using specific sets of scenarios and assumptions and COVID-19 Spread Simulation Tool for Africa will enable simulations of different scenarios of COVID-19 spread for each country,” the statement said.

 

 

“COVID-19 has generated unprecedented socioeconomic consequences with the reversal of hard-won development achievements. Africa is particularly challenged in its efforts to cope with the decease burdens. ARC is happy to present the new Africa COVID-19 decision support tool which governments and institutions can leverage in designing timely and more informed policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mr Mohamed Beavogui, Director-General of the African Risk Capacity and Assistant Secretary-General at the United Nations.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Africa was confirmed on February 14, 2020, the pandemic has spread to all 55 African Union member states with increasing negative impact on the health and socioeconomic well-being of populations. Africa thus needs a mechanism to better inform member states on the epidemiology of the disease and the impact of available non-pharmaceutical interventions so they can implement appropriate policies and programmes.

According to the statement, the modelling tools were developed by experts from ARC with inputs by Africa CDC, WHO AFRO and other partners. The tools have the capacity to use actual reported cases per time to generate the weekly cumulative number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths for each Member State; and the daily distribution of cases into disease stages at subnational levels.

