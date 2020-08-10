ARC appoints director

The African Risk Capacity Insurance Limited (ARC Ltd) has appointed Dr Jennifer Blanke to its board.

Blanke was the Vice-President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development of the African Development Bank Group, based in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, where she was responsible for overseeing the strategy, lending and programming for a significant share of the bank’s activities.

She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Hamilton College, a Master of International Affairs degree from Columbia University and a Doctor of Philosophy(PhD) in International Economics from the Graduate Institute, Geneva.

Before joining the AfDB, Blanke served as chief economist of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Geneva, where she oversaw economic activities and analysis in addition to representing the WEF on key global economic issues (with a focus on economic development and inclusive growth).

Prior to that, she worked as a management consultant in the banking and financial sector for Eurogroup (Mazars Group) in Paris.

