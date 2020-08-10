Business

ARC appoints director

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The African Risk Capacity Insurance Limited (ARC Ltd) has appointed Dr Jennifer Blanke to its board.

 

Blanke was the Vice-President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development of the African Development Bank Group, based in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, where she was responsible for overseeing the strategy, lending and programming for a significant share of the bank’s activities.

 

She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Hamilton College, a Master of International Affairs degree from Columbia University and a Doctor of Philosophy(PhD) in International Economics from the Graduate Institute, Geneva.

 

Before joining the AfDB, Blanke served as chief economist of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Geneva, where she oversaw economic activities and analysis in addition to representing the WEF on key global economic issues (with a focus on economic development and inclusive growth).

 

Prior to that, she worked as a management consultant in the banking and financial sector for Eurogroup (Mazars Group) in Paris.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Wema Bank tasks customers on ALAT

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

I n an efforts to sustain the fight against coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country, Wema Bank Plc has urged customers to continue to bank safely by using ALAT and its USSD platform, *945#.     Following increasing reports of positive COVID-19 cases, the bank has encouraged its customers to take advantage of alternative banking channels […]
Business

FG to spend N317.3bn on 25,515 new houses

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

The Federal Government is planning to utilise existing institutions to build 25,515 affordable homes across the country in the next 12 months at the estimated cost of N317.3 billion.   This was contained in the second track of Mass Housing Strategy of the federal authority’s Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) 2020,.   “The first track […]
Business

Global e-waste hits 53.6m metric tonnes

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A record 53.6 million metric tonnes of electronic waste was generated worldwide last year, the United Nations has said in its Global E-waste Monitor for 2020. This represents a 21 per cent increase over the past five years. In per capita terms, last year’s discarded e-waste averaged 7.3 kg for every man, woman, and child […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: