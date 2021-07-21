ARC receives lowest-risk ESG rating in insurance industry

The African Risk Capacity (ARC) Limited has received the global insurance industry’s top overall Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) score. The ESG evaluation by Sustainalytics is a comprehensive assessment of a company’s preparedness to meet future risks and opportunities linked to ESG factors, such as climate change, regulatory risk and reputational issues. Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings also provide investors with third-party validation of the company’s sustainability performance, along with insights into why certain ESG issues are considered material for a company and how well it manages those risks.

Commenting on the ESG rating, ARC Limited CEO, Lesley Ndlovu, said the organisation’s top ESG score in the insurance industry is reflective of the leadership role it plays in helping to mitigate and manage the effects of climate change on the African continent.

“We are proud to have earned the highest ESG ranking in insurance ahead of other prominent global insurance companies. This third-party validation of our business is a great asset for us as we seek to partner with ESG-conscious reinsurers and investors to make a difference on the African continent,” Ndlovu said. Established in 2014 as the commercial subsidiary of ARC Group, ARC Limited provides natural disaster insurance relief to African countries. Along with its partners, which provide premium support, the insurer has already paid over $65 million to seven countries to provide drought relief and address the economic concerns these countries’ most vulnerable citizens face.

Like this: Like Loading...