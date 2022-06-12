News

ARCAN annual awards holds Monday

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The 2022 Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN) awards ceremony will take place on Monday June 13, in Nigeria

The awards is part of activities organised by the association  to honour and celebrate  members who have distinguished themselves in outstanding  and exemplary ways in the nurturing and development of Nigeria’s diplomatic and foreign policy engagements over several years while they were in active service representing and projecting the interests of Nigeria locally and all over the globe.

Unlike previous years, this year’s edition has some new features that include the posthumous recognition of former career ambassadors and the celebration of some of the living icons of the Foreign Service who were members of the original officers popularly referred to as “The Twelve Apostles” that were recruited into the Foreign Service in 1957.

Recognition is being conferred on many of the fore runners of the service who though advanced in age but remain very active in the affairs of the association.

In consideration of the varied locations of the awardees, this year’s ceremony will hold simultaneously at three locations in Abuja, London and Lagos by ZOOM Link and physical gathering at the Muhammadu Buhari Conference Centre at Asokoro, Abuja

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Presidency alerts on fresh smear campaign against Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has alerted the public on a fresh plot by the opposition elements to launch a new orchestrated smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari using online newspapers and blogs. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, raised the allegation yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen. This is […]
News

I’ll not neglect Lagos real identity, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to actualise six pillars of development otherwise known as T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda for ‘Greater’ Lagos. He said the remodelling of Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos Island reflects the determination of his administration to rebuild Lagos as well as promote the entertainment and tourism Sector. Speaking […]
News

JUST IN-Ukraine crisis: EU unveils ‘massive’ sanctions on Russia

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Blinken ‘convinced’ Putin will attempt overthrow of Ukrainian government The European Union has announced extensive new sanctions on Russia, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaking of a watershed moment for Europe. The sanctions will target areas including the financial sector, energy, transport, and visas for the Russian elite, she said after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica