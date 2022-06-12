ARCAN annual awards holds Monday

The 2022 Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN) awards ceremony will take place on Monday June 13, in Nigeria

The awards is part of activities organised by the association to honour and celebrate members who have distinguished themselves in outstanding and exemplary ways in the nurturing and development of Nigeria’s diplomatic and foreign policy engagements over several years while they were in active service representing and projecting the interests of Nigeria locally and all over the globe.

Unlike previous years, this year’s edition has some new features that include the posthumous recognition of former career ambassadors and the celebration of some of the living icons of the Foreign Service who were members of the original officers popularly referred to as “The Twelve Apostles” that were recruited into the Foreign Service in 1957.

Recognition is being conferred on many of the fore runners of the service who though advanced in age but remain very active in the affairs of the association.

In consideration of the varied locations of the awardees, this year’s ceremony will hold simultaneously at three locations in Abuja, London and Lagos by ZOOM Link and physical gathering at the Muhammadu Buhari Conference Centre at Asokoro, Abuja

