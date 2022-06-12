News

ARCAN annual awards holds tomorrow

The 2022 Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN) awards ceremony will take place on Monday June 13, in Nigeria

 

The awards is part of activities organized by the association to honour and celebrate members who have distinguished themselves in outstanding and exemplary ways in the nurturing and development of Nigeria’s diplomatic and foreign policy engagements over several years while they were in active service representing and projecting the interests of Nigeria locally and all over the globe.

 

Unlike previous years, this year’s edition has some new features that include the posthumous recognition of former career ambassadors and the celebration of some of the living icons of the Foreign Service who were members of the original officers popularly referred to as “The Twelve Apostles” that were recruited into the Foreign Service in 1957.

 

