ARCAN condemns attack on Nigerian envoy in Indonesia

The Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN), has condemned in the strongest terms the unprovoked attack by some immigration officials on a Nigerian diplomatic agent on Indonesia. The umbrella body of retired diplomats in Nigeria described the attack as not only unprovoked and unwarranted, but also a glaring abuse of established conventions and violation of international norms and conduct as enshrined in the Vienna Convention (1961) on Diplomatic Relations.

A former Charge d’Affaires for the Embassy of Nigeria in The Hague, Netherlands and one time Consul-åGeneral of Nigeria in Atlanta, Georgia, Ambassador Joe Keshi, who responded to the development on behalf of ARCAN, expressed appreciation for the support and the interim steps so far taken by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. He said summoning the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria to protest the actions of the unruly Indonesian immigration officials and recalling, for consultation, the Ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia, was a welcome development.

However, Keshi recommended that further actions must be taken following the conclusion of the investigation the government intends to carry out. According to him, the actions of the Indonesian officials represented a modern-day display of gangsterism and inhuman behaviour towards a fellow human being. He said no one, even if he was not an envoy, deserved to be treated in such a manner, adding that the assault must therefore be met with robust response from the Federal Government of Nigeria through the application of measures that may include a complete reassessment of Nigeria’s diplomatic relations with Indonesia.”

