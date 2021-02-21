Archbishop Adegbite: Nation’s insecurity calls for prayers

The Chairman of the Christian Association, of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State chapter, Archbishop Stephen Adegbite, has decried the level of in security in the country saying it requires fervent prayers.

The Archbishop expressed the view in a statement signed by his by his special adviser on Media, Pubic Relations & Strategic communication, Very Rev. Oladapo Emmanuel Daramola and made available to our correspondent.

To that effect, the Lagos CAN has called on all Christians in the state to gather under one roof, on Saturday to intercede for the peace in Nigeria.

The statement explained that the prayer of intercession would be hold during the chapter’s Interdenominational Divine Service (IDDS) with the theme A New Beginning! A New Dawn!

A New Glory! Archbishop Adegbite said: “The situation in the country makes it imperative for Christians to gather and pray.

The level of insecurity in the land which has continued to generate palpable tension in almost every state of the federation is such that requires God’s people to seek his face for divine solution.”

He added that Lagos CAN would continue to unequivocally demand for good governance and other things that would make life meaningful and comfortable for Nigerians from the governments at all levels, especially the Federal Government, He, however, noted that it is expected of Christians to watch and pray.

“Hence, the need for this solemn assembly which will afford us the opportunity of lifting our voices to God who has the capacity to make all things wrong right,”he explained.

The Lagos CAN boss particularly pointed at the significance of Lagos State as the economic capital of Nigeria that holds the nation together and where every ethnic nationality is represented.

“That is why Lagos State CAN sees the need to organise this event. We trust God will hearken to our prayers and restore peace to every nook and cranny of this country.

No doubt, people are tired and weary and millions are living in fear coupled with the economic hardship which is one of the many reverberating effects of the global meltdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But we cannot fail in believing in God. With him, all things are possible,” he said.

