Archbishop Kaigama gives kudos to Tiv, Jukun women

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has described Tiv and Jukun women as veritable instruments for peace building in a turbulent society.

 

The Archbishop gave the commendation at a conference for Tiv and Jukun women, which was put together by a nongovernmental organisation, Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management, which held recently in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

 

He praised the Executive Director of the Foundation, Rev. Fr. (Prof.) Anthony Bature for his foresight, pointing out that the conference came at a time tribal conflicts appear to be the order of the day with loss of lives and properties across the country.

 

He challenged the women of Tiv and Jukun extraction to use the opportunity of the gathering to explore ways to harmonise their differences and to talk to their husbands and children to eschew bitterness and live in peace with one another. His word: “Women are veritable peace instruments, you stand a better chance and have the moral and emotional advantage of talking to your husbands, children and relations.”

 

The Catholic Prelate, however, expressed his misgivings over what he called the mutual antagonism between the Tiv and Jukun, noting that it remains a mystery that despite several meetings, panels of inquiries and reconciliation committees set up to settle the matter, the problem persists.

Although he acknowledged that land matters and politics play significant role in the unending crises, he said the Tiv and Jukun should be the best of neighbours as they are blessed with rich cultural heritage and abundantly endowed in human and natural resources.

 

Archbishop Kaigam asked the people to resist what he called the infectious Nigerian disease to reduce everything to ethnic interests rather than the common good. He insisted that priests and the religious should not take sides in the festering crises or whip up sentiments.

 

“We should use the advantage of our privileged theological studies to stand apart or distance ourselves from the parochially divisive narratives that further strain relationships,” he admonished.

 

Archbishop Kaigama also appealed to leaders of the two groups to be moderate and reconciliatory in their utterances and speak the language of peace instead of war. He equally asked eminent persons and other individuals to speak out to calm nerves and intensify prayers for the injured, the displaced and for permanent peace in the area.

 

The Archbishop called on the state and Federal Government to check the recurring crises which could further plunge the population into greater poverty.

