Archbishop Ladigbolu: Christianity can’t separate me from my culture

Retired Archbishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Ayo Ladigbolu, has said that being a devout Christian “cannot separate me from my culture and tradition”. The Archbishop emeritus who made the assertions yesterday while speaking on his involvement in the promotion of Yoruba culture, in Oyo Town, Oyo State, added that his involvement in cultural issues was because he is a product of culture. The grand finale of Sango Festival ends today in the ancient town and Archbishop Ladigbolu hails from a royal family in Oyo. Ladigbolu, also a Prince of Oyo Kingdom, said: “As products of our culture, we are who we are, what we are, what we eat, what we speak, where we go and where we live. “All these are because of our culture. Our culture determines all these.

We are all products of our culture and religion is just one aspect of human culture.” He said that most of the world’s global cultures appreciated the part that religion played in the development and sustenance of human culture generally.

“So, if I am a Christian and an Archbishop, it does not separate me from my culture of being an Oyo Prince; it does not separate me from my culture of growing up in the palace. “From my culture of knowing how to sing Yoruba songs, how to dance to Yoruba music, and how to even understand the words of God from the perspective of a Yoruba man.

“So, I am involved in anything cultural in Yorubaland and Nigeria because it is an obligation,” the archbishop said. Ladigbolu said that, as a Yoruba man, he should be able to use his knowledge, influence and understanding of life to promote Yoruba culture.

“Yoruba culture is wholesome, rich, vibrant and productive. It should be promoted to show the best aspect of it to the world. So, my involvement in cultural issues is based on the fact that I am a property of culture. “And, I should be able to use my knowledge, influence and understanding of life to promote my culture. The totality of Yoruba culture is wholesome and it is productive.

The Yoruba culture rich and vibrancy belongs to us. We should promote it and show the best aspect to the world,” the archbishop said. Ladigbolu said that the Yoruba nation had been known to be a nation of people who are vibrant, vigorous, determined, focused, hardworking and intelligent. According to him, Yorubas excel everywhere they find themselves and are always on top. Ladigbolu said: “We are forwardlooking people. We should not give up, we should persevere. “We should continue to do our best to contribute to wherever we find ourselves at this moment, so that our spirit of excellence should not be allowed to disappear because we are in trepidation.”

