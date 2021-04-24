News

Archbishop Margaret Idahosa donates classrooms to primary school in Edo

The presiding Archbishop of Church of God Mission International, Margaret Benson Idahosa, has donated six blocks of classrooms to Olinlin Primary School, Uzea in Esan North East local government Area of Edo State in honour of her late husband, Archbishop Benson Idahosa who was once a pupil of the school. Olinlin Primary School, Uzea was built in 1947.

Commissioning and handing over the buildings to the people of the community, the Archbishop, represented by Bishop Matthew Okpebholo, said the whole idea of immortalising Idahosa came when the church he left behind celebrated its 50th anniversary and they needed to do background checks on him. Margaret said while doing that, they thought about where he began his educational career and that it was found out that it was in Olinlin Primary School, Uzea and so, they thought it wise to erect a block of six classrooms in his name in the same premises.

She said her late husband was a blessing to his generation and beyond having taken the gospel of Christ around the globe, adding that the children who are going to make use of the facility would be proud to say in the nearest future that they attended the same primary school with the late Bishop Benson Idahosa.

