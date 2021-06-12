News

Archbishop Martins charges LACCI students on discipleship

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has charged pioneer students of the newly established Lagos Archdiocesan Catholic Charismatic Institute (LACCI), to see themselves as true disciples of Christ, ready to take the word of God to all the nooks and crannies of the country.

He gave the charge during the matriculation ceremony of the 56 students of the school held at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Ire- Akari Estate, Isolo, Lagos. According to the Archbishop, who was represented at the occasion by the Chancellor of the Diocese, Very Rev. Monsignor Anthony Obanla, the Diocese gave approval for the establishment of the training institute so as to enable the Laity have regular and specialised training for discipleship, ministry, leadership formation, evangelisation and entrepreneurship skills development as well as increase their understanding of the Catholic faith and doctrines.

‘‘We’re aware that the church has too many fans but very few disciples. So, the mission of this institute is to raise disciples and soldiers for Christ who would be sent out to win souls and I believe that with this institution, so many good things will begin to happen in the country’’, he said. In her matriculation lecture, titled; Discipleship: Instrument for personal and societal transformation, Head of the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos Prof. Mrs. Kate Ezenwanebe, noted that the school came at a time when Nigerians need to come closer to God to surmount some of her problems.

She further admonished the students to stand firm in their faith and use the knowledge to be acquired during the training to be shining examples in the society at large. Earlier in his welcome address, LACCI Chairman, Ben Ibeh, explained that training offered at the institute is designed to produce balanced Catholic Christians with spiritual gifts, talents, abilities, skills and potentials effectively mobilised to become a balancing force in the church and society at large.

