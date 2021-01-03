Faith

Archbishop Martins: Don’t allow fear rob you joy of New Year

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr Alfred Adewale Martins, has admonished Nigerians not to go into the new year with fear. He said: “No one should allow fear to rob them of the joy that comes with the New Year 2021. Archbishop Martins gave the counsel in his New Year message signed by the Archdiocesan Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu. He also challenged all those in Federal and State governments to be proactive in addressing the fears being expressed by people.

“This they can do by quickly putting in place appropriate measures and policies that would mitigate against the projected renewed economic challenges that may come with the New Year,” the Archbishop stated. He equally tasked the public ofgicers to be more pragmatic in tackling the health challenges occasioned by the new strain of the COVID-19, in order to guide against another round of total economic lockdown in view of the colossal losses it would cost the entire nation.

“We thank the good Lord for making it possible for us to see the beginning of the New Year 2021. We pray that the souls of our brothers and sisters who died in the year 2020 may rest in peace.

“In this New Year, my admonition to Nigerians is not to allow fear to rob them of the joy of seeing a New Year. I understand so many predictions have been going around in the social media that the year 2021 will be a tough year.

“But I urge you not to be afraid. Rather than succumb to fear and its corresponding apprehension, people should be optimistic and place their hope and trust in the Almighty God who is able to turn around all things for good. Yes, there are ominous situations that indicate that the year would be tough but faith and trust in God should make us optimistic and encourage us to go into the new year with courage,” Archbishop Martins added.

He also enjoined the faithful to start each day with a prayerful optimism and go about their responsibilities with utmost caution and in strict adherence to the COVID- 19 protocols. Martins, however, said “as we pray with hope for divine intervention, we must also be prepared to work hard and be more productive in order to make the New Year a good and fruitful one. Each of us is required to make necessary sacrifices and meaningful contributions towards the growth of our nation.”

He noted that government certainly has a crucial role to play by diligently attending to its constitutional responsibilities without playing unnecessary politics with issues that affect the day to day lives of the masses. According to him, so many challenges came up in 2020 in the various areas of peoples’ lives: particularly in the economy, health, security, and education sectors.

Government, insisted, “must make objective appraisals of the situation and take necessary steps to reassure the people that they have a government that cares. The onus is now on the Federal and states governments to listen to the people and save them from the agonies they have to face daily.” While calling on government at all levels to be more humane in their approach to issues of governance in the New Year 2021, the Archbishop also frowned at the renewed spate of insecurity across the country. He referred particularly to the recent abduction of Bishop Moses Chikwe, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri as an act of sacrilege.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

Olukoya declares 21 prayers, 21 miracles to start ‘Ember’ months in 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Founder, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide (MFM), Dr. Daniel.K Olukoya, has declared special prayer programme to usher in the Ember months. The anointed man of God is hopeful that the uncommon programme would bring about 21 unique miracles as ” the new season of uncommon blessings sets in from the month of September […]
Faith

Organisation gives palliative to the needy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he Life Impacts Charity Network International, a charity organisation with focus to make life easy for communities in Africa, has put smiles on the faces of over 500 needy persons on Lagos recently.     LICNI President, Mrs. Christiana Owoh, took it upon herself to come down to Nigeria and personally gave generous package […]
Faith

RCCG 2020 Convention: Adeboye counts blessings of lockdown, house fellowships

Posted on Author Reporter

  The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has counted some of the blessings of the coronavirus-induced lockdown as the church’s 2020 Annual Convention got underway yesterday. The Convention, which is being held virtually from the Redemption Camp of the church along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, is broadcast worldwide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica