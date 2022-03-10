News

Archbishop Martins recalls Anelu from administrative leave

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has recalled the Parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ewu Owa, Rev. Fr. James Anelu, from the indefinite administrative leave he was sent on February 7. Anelu proceeded on leave following allegations that he banned the singing of Igbo songs in the Parish. In a statement by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Rev, Martins said: “Following a thorough investigation, conducted in consultation with the Parish Pastoral Council, the Parish Laity Council and Ad hoc Committee set up by the Archbishop, it was discovered that the posting on the social media that brought about the administrative leave did not give a complete picture of the incident. “Fr. James has therefore been asked to return to the Parish in order to remedy the situation created by the social media posting and bring about reconciliation and unity in the parish.

 

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

…video selling Amaechi to North surfaces

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

Even with almost three years still left for President Muhammadu Buhari to serve out his term, a group by the name ‘Think Nigerian First Initiative (TNFI)’ has begun to sell Transportation Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, to the North, as a possible successor to Buhari in 2023.   TNFI commissioned a popular female musician Sadiya Yarima, […]
News

JUST IN: Austrian leader resigns amid corruption inquiry

Posted on Author Reporter

  Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has stepped down, after pressure triggered by a corruption scandal. He has suggested Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg as his replacement. Kurz and nine others were placed under investigation after raids at a number of locations linked to his party, reports the BBC. He denies claims he used government money for […]
News Top Stories

Soldiers arrest Mali President, Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mali President, Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta, has been arrested by mutinying soldiers, a government spokesman has confirmed. Prime Minister Boubou Cissé has also been arrested, despite earlier appeals for “brotherly dialogue”. The apparent coup attempt in the West African nation began with gunfire at a key military camp near the capital, Bamako, yesterday morning. In the […]

