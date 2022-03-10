Archbishop Martins recalls Anelu from administrative leave

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has recalled the Parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ewu Owa, Rev. Fr. James Anelu, from the indefinite administrative leave he was sent on February 7. Anelu proceeded on leave following allegations that he banned the singing of Igbo songs in the Parish. In a statement by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Rev, Martins said: “Following a thorough investigation, conducted in consultation with the Parish Pastoral Council, the Parish Laity Council and Ad hoc Committee set up by the Archbishop, it was discovered that the posting on the social media that brought about the administrative leave did not give a complete picture of the incident. “Fr. James has therefore been asked to return to the Parish in order to remedy the situation created by the social media posting and bring about reconciliation and unity in the parish.

